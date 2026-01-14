A valleys rugby club has voluntarily dropped out of its league and is set to start the next season at the bottom of the pile, as it vows to “reset and rebuild.”
Blaenavon RFC made no secret of the challenges it faces on Monday evening, when it announced publicly that it would be leaving the Welsh Rugby Union’s Admiral League 1 East.
“In recent seasons, the club has faced challenges around player availability and commitment,” spokesperson said.
“Unfortunately, the level of consistency required to build and sustain a competitive senior side in Division 1 has not always been present, which at times has been both difficult and frustrating for those working hard behind the scenes.”
The club was founded in 1877 and their first match ended in a draw with local rivals, Abergavenny.
Blaenavon also formed part of a touring squad that played in Australia in 1947, following the end of the Second World War as part of a combined Blaenavon, Pontypool and Talywain side and famously beat Pooler in 1956.
But more recently, the club has sadly struggled to field a consistent VX in the first division and it is the frustration caused by this that has prompted the club to take action.
“While we understand why past decisions were made, we have now decided as a club that it is the right time to change this approach and to put things right for the future,” the club statement continued.
“Blaenavon RFC has always been, first and foremost, a community rugby club. Our focus is now firmly on creating opportunities for our own players — particularly the first group of youth age-grade players progressing through our Junior section — and supporting their journey into senior rugby.”
“This was the original vision when our Mini and Junior section was established in 2017. To build a strong, inclusive pathway where local players can grow, develop, and ultimately represent their club at senior level, within a grassroots environment they feel proud to belong to.”
Blaenavon has withdrawn from League 1 East with immediate effect and will start again from the bottom of the Welsh Rugby Union’s league system, in Division 6, a move it said would help “reset our senior rugby programme” ahead of the next season.
The move also leaves Abergavenny RFC bottom of the division and facing relegation, as a mere three points was separating the two sides previously.
The committee said it believes the reset will help to facilitate the development of young players currently making their way through the age grade system to eventually develop a strong senior side once again and start to climb the pyramid.
Blaenavon took the opportunity to record its thanks to all those who have supported the club.
“We would like to place on record our sincere thanks to those players, coaches, volunteers, parents, and supporters who have remained committed to the club throughout this period. Your dedication has not gone unnoticed.,” the statement concluded.
“We are also extremely grateful to the many individuals and fellow rugby clubs who have reached out in recent weeks to offer messages of support, encouragement, and assistance — it has been genuinely appreciated and is a true reflection of the rugby community.”
