The Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal for 2025 officially launches today and this year is highlighting how the RBL is helping to rebuild lives across the Armed Forces community.
Founded in 1921, the Appeal aims to raise over £50 million to fund the RBL’s vital work supporting serving personnel, veterans and their families throughout their lives with whatever the need, whenever it’s needed. Organised by the Blackwood branch of the RBL, the Poppy Appeal in Gwent was started by His Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant for Gwent, Brigadier Robert Aitken, and a performance from both Blackwood Primary and Libanus Primary School choirs.
From short-term relief to lifelong support, poppy donations enable the RBL – the UK’s largest Armed Forces charity - to help in ways tailored to the Armed Forces community’s unique needs and circumstances and, at any given moment, the RBL is helping over 7,000 members of the Armed Forces community with expert advice and practical support. One member of the Armed Forces community who received support from the RBL is Neil Cox from Gelligaer.
The couple had son Ben in 2009 but shortly after separated after a challenge period with mental health. Sadly, several years later, Ben’s mother passed away from cancer. Neil, 50, became sole carer for Ben, but he was facing some financial difficulties after struggling to find work. He reached out to the RBL for support who assisted with shopping vouchers, a tumble dryer and financial support towards his gas and electric in a new home.
Speaking on the impact of the support he received, Neil said: “It’s helped with everything, and the support of the Royal British Legion has been tremendous. I just wanted my son to be able to have a fresh start in life after he lost his Mam, as it’s been so difficult. It feels like the wheel of fortune has turned back around now.” From short-term relief to lifelong support, poppy donations enable the RBL – the UK’s largest Armed Forces charity - to help in ways tailored to the Armed Forces community’s unique needs and circumstances.
Lucy Inskip, Director of the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal, said:“The Royal British Legion’s annual Poppy Appeal brings the nation together and helps us raise vital funds needed to support the Armed Forces community.“This year we’re highlighting how, when a veteran’s life falls apart, the RBL will always be there to help rebuild it in ways tailored to the Armed Forces community’s unique needs and circumstances. “Every day, ex-service personnel and their families come to the Royal British Legion for support when they become overwhelmed with issues including addiction, debt, homelessness, PTSD and relationship breakdowns.“When something goes wrong, the RBL is there to help rebuild lives and provide members of the Armed Forces community with the support they need to create a better future.”
The Royal British Legion’s support to those in need is made possible by the generous donations of the public and the 50,000 Poppy Appeal collectors and volunteers who dedicate their time each year to helping fundraise across the country. Every year, through specialist services and urgent support, the RBL is making a difference to lives across the Armed Forces community. Last year it provided £12 million in welfare grants to support over 22,000 people including £1.4 million in food and clothing vouchers and £5 million spent on housing issues. It also provides funding to Shelter to help with veteran homelessness and to Combat Stress to support veterans with mental health challenges.
From risking their lives in war zones to spending time away from their families, and providing support during emergencies and humanitarian disasters, service life in Britain’s Armed Forces comes with a unique set of challenges for veterans and their families. RBL’s range of services, scale, and partner network means it can support those facing multiple and complex challenges from mental and physical recovery programmes, help with finances, housing, and adapting to civilian life, to building camaraderie.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.