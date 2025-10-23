Lucy Inskip, Director of the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal, said:“The Royal British Legion’s annual Poppy Appeal brings the nation together and helps us raise vital funds needed to support the Armed Forces community.“This year we’re highlighting how, when a veteran’s life falls apart, the RBL will always be there to help rebuild it in ways tailored to the Armed Forces community’s unique needs and circumstances. “Every day, ex-service personnel and their families come to the Royal British Legion for support when they become overwhelmed with issues including addiction, debt, homelessness, PTSD and relationship breakdowns.“When something goes wrong, the RBL is there to help rebuild lives and provide members of the Armed Forces community with the support they need to create a better future.”