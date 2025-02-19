“Once, me and Liam were delivering a barrel through an alleyway, with not much wiggle room for hands. Shuffling along, with the customer behind us, directing us forward. All the shuffling caused my trousers to slip down and end up caught between my feet. "Thankfully, my pants remained in place, but as I couldn’t drop the barrel, I had to slowly make my way through the alleyway, it was all a bit embarrassing with the customer laughing and letting us know that ‘extra services’ would not be required on this occasion.”