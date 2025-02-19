GAVIN and Liam Trinder formed the ‘Whisky Barrel Brothers in July 2022 as a hobby to supplement income from their principal jobs. Invited to their H.Q. - a barn on the family farm, it’s time to revisit and rediscover ’ What’s (currently) Occurring.’
So, who are the Whisky Barrel Brothers?
“Well, I'm Gavin (30) and we both work at Abergavenny Garden Centre, alongside that, I am a self-confessed ‘barrel-man.’
Liam, (24) is an ex-boxer, recent father, and equal partner in the business.
Gavin continues, “Growing up in Abergavenny means we know a lot of people and have become very friendly with customers over the years, this helps massively, as having a bit of a support package behind you in a lovely town like Abergavenny has been brilliant.”
How have the last two and a half years been?
“Tough but worth it,” a buoyant Gavin explains.
“A lot of hard graft, with the up-cycling of barrels to planters, dog beds, rustic bar tables, and water butts always in demand, plus the initial Facebook page going strong.”
What's new, since 2022?
“Loads! But since then, I couldn't believe how many things you can do with a barrel!” Gavin continued, “We’ve expanded the client base, widened and personalised the product designs, started ‘Event-Hire,’ increased the charity work, recently obtained a contract with ‘Guinness' and today, (Jan 7) new barrels arrived, sourced from the actual ‘Peaky Blinders’ film set. Oh! And we hope to build a ‘Boat-Bar’ for summer events, among other things.”
Liam, focused on preparing another barrel for transformation, adds, “It’s hard work, but we have lots of fun - while making short videos for TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook. "The people who support us, have also asked for printed tee-shirts, hoodies, and hats. It’s been a huge learning curve, and we couldn’t have continued without the amazing support of our family, friends, and Abergavenny Garden Centre.”
After a quick tour, I informed ‘The Brothers’ of my imminent return to snap a few photos, a video, and an interview. A ‘Peaky Blinders photo,’ is now a certainty, but where to get the Baker-Boy caps? Luckily, fortune struck, resolved by three lovely ladies working at Peacocks, Jemma, Keyleigh, and Chloe.
Placing the caps on the counter and explaining these items were not for me, but for a photoshoot with The Whisky Barrel Brothers, I encountered my first reaction.
“Oh! We know them, they are amazing, we follow them, and the videos make us laugh so much.”
"Ok ladies," I replied, "I will be back in an hour. Is there a question you would like to ask them?"
At this point, it was clear - the best approach was to ask local opinions.
These ladies did not disappoint and came up with a gem of a question pulled straight from Pandora's box.
“If you would be any character from Peaky Blinders…. Who and why?”
A question, with a twist - as now Gavin answers for Liam and vice-versa.
Gavin explained, “Well, we see ourselves in many of the characters, but as brothers, I would describe Liam as similar to Arthur Shelby, he’s a feisty one, giving him the drive and a loyal brother.”
Although Liam toyed with ‘Alfie Solomons’ for Gavin, he decided upon Arthur’s brother, ‘Tommy Shelby.’
“Trying to get control of things, but without the aggression. Now that’s loyalty for you."
The next question was from Julian Edwards of Tasty-Tatoes.
“Yes of course I know The Brothers, I was one of the star-players (cheeky wink), on their team for ‘Match for Mind.’ My question is, has it all been plain sailing?”
“It has absolutely not been plain sailing.” Gavin reflects, “We have gone through weather problems with storms and stuff over the last couple of months, which means our barn doors have been blown in twice, making it difficult to work. We've also had a few other issues, like the drying-up of barrels that happened last year, so we couldn't source barrels for a good two to three months.
"We thought the business was ending. It was a horrible time, but we got through that. "Funding the business ourselves on a little savings, meant we have had to work harder, using basic tools, equipment, no guidance but our own ability. Plus, we are brothers, so occasional differences of opinion can happen. However, all this has made us more determined.”
So, Liam, what's the process of making an ice-bath barrel, without revealing too many trade secrets?
“Forming the ice baths and other items, takes a little bit of time to prep, so cleaning up the barrels is the most important thing when you get them in, they can be all sorts of sort of muck and mud over them.
"Taking the metal bands off, and then the lid, there is a strong hit of whiskey, which has been a lifesaver for Gav’s dry January,” Liam chuckles.
“Then it depends on where what the transformation is going to be, whether it’s an ice bath, half-barrel, or planter, sanded or engraved, rustic, varnished or painted. All the excess wood is repurposed… to make coasters or bottle openers. When we started, we donated a half-barrel to The Portico Lounge, to show what we can do and get our name out there.”
Later, I headed to The Portico and met up with Kevin and Amber, both assistant managers to ask them about the half-barrel.
“We love it, especially as it can be wall-mounted, so it saves on floor space and it looks quality, which reflects our business. Gavin & Liam came in, presented ideas, and listened to our requirements… this is the result.”
“There are some barrels at ‘The Vaults’ as well.”
Any off-the-wall questions for the brothers?
“Yes” replied Kevin, “What's been your funniest or most unusual experience?”
“There's been a fair few, some probably best not to be repeated,” giggles Gavin.
“Once, me and Liam were delivering a barrel through an alleyway, with not much wiggle room for hands. Shuffling along, with the customer behind us, directing us forward. All the shuffling caused my trousers to slip down and end up caught between my feet. "Thankfully, my pants remained in place, but as I couldn’t drop the barrel, I had to slowly make my way through the alleyway, it was all a bit embarrassing with the customer laughing and letting us know that ‘extra services’ would not be required on this occasion.”
Next-stop was ‘The Vaults’ to meet new owners Amanda and Tom Alway. Amanda explained why they bought two barrel-lid plaques, two barrels & two half-barrels.
“We like to support local businesses, and the barrels fit the community atmosphere of The Vaults. The rustic wooden barrels, engraved with our own logo are a talking point for both regulars and visitors. Gav and Liam listened to us and we let their creativity run riot and have already ordered more for our outside garden for the coming year.” As always, any questions for The Brothers?
“Yes. How do you do the personalised engraving?”
Liam explains “We download the customer's logo onto a laptop, enter any extra words or designs and place the wood under a small laser-burner.
"It is an exact process as the engraver is small, and it gets tricky when we need to engrave larger objects … a bit of a balancing act, but with a bit of trial and error, we have mastered it.” (photo 3)
Moving on to ‘The Coffee Pot’ on Neville Street, I met Bryan Harris, the manager. Explaining the article, he was intrigued about the boat-bar, and wondered if you could elaborate, and will it be seen around Abergavenny?
“We’ve been doing a bit of work on the boat over winter, but we are optimistic, it’s part of our future plans. We are going to team up with our friends at ‘The Beer Box Company’ a horse-box bar, specialising in weddings and events company. We want to do something a little bit different, with pop-ups expanding to all sorts of events around Abergavenny and South Wales. This will be massive.”
Any other plans/inspiration?
“The beginnings of a Guinness contract is great for us. We supply barrels and standard pub-garden benches, painted in the black and white logo, and engraved. Fingers crossed it goes well.
"However, our inspiration comes from what we see around us, from friends, family, and requirements of the customers. We personally deliver as much as we can, as this contact generates even more, and it's organic. Also, we just like to meet the people who are ordering from us.
"Some people want to collect, see the yard, and are always keen to view the set-up and where we film our ice-bath challenges on TikTok.
"The ice baths are really taking off as they have so many health benefits, with our wellness day of hot and cold therapy opening very soon. We are looking into designing an outside wood-fired, water-heating system, inspired by customer feedback.”
The enthusiasm, excitement, and dedication to every aspect of their projects, have resulted in a large local and regional recognition of well-wishers for the Whisky Barrel Brothers. They’re working hard, in the zone and committed to keeping both the barrels and ideas rolling.
Keep on keeping on fellas!