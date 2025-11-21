ROCKFIELD Studios and stars have paid tribute to legendary Stone Roses bassist Gary ‘Mani’ Mounfield, who died suddenly on Thursday (November 20) at the age of 63, just a day after announcing an appearance next September at Monmouth’s Savoy Theatre.
The band were almost a permanent fixture in Monmouth in the early 1990s, when they recorded their second album Second Coming at Rockfield, with one of them even buying a house near the Nag’s Head pub.
Indeed, Rockfield has credited the five-year long recording of the album for saving the studios at a time when it was facing hard times.
"But they stayed. It was 13 months in the end. That saved us. The Stone Roses saved Rockfield."
The studio posted on Mani’s shock passing, “We are all utterly gutted to hear the news about Mani from The Stone Roses.
Tragically, his wife Imelda, with whom he had twin boys in 2013, died two years ago this month, three years after being diagnosed with cancer.
The Stone Roses posted "RIP our wonderful brother Mani. The greatest bass player and friend we could ever have wished for. X"
Singer Ian Brown added: “"REST IN PEACE MANi X."
Happy Monday’s frontman Shaun Ryder, another star with a big Rockfield connection, added: "RIP Mani – my heartfelt condolences to his twin boys and all of his family."
BBC News reported that with Mani on bass, Brown on vocals, John Squire on guitar and Alan "Reni" Wren on drums, the Stone Roses were at the forefront of the "Madchester" indie scene of the late 1980s and early 90s.
Combining a melting pot of influences from across indie, punk, psychedelic rock, dance, funk and reggae, they released their beloved debut album in 1989.
The self-titled LP featured such classic songs as I Wanna Be Adored, She Bangs The Drums and I Am The Resurrection, all underpinned by the grooves of Mani's basslines.
His playing was an integral part of their "baggy" sound, and he later reunited with his bandmates for their comeback tour in 2012.
The debut album was named the greatest British album of all time by the Observer in 2004 and NME two years later.
Its harder-rocking follow-up Second Coming came out in 1994, with both albums reaching the top five in the UK.
Mani also joined another seminal group, Primal Scream, in 1996 and played with them for 15 years.
