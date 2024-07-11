IN time all things fade. Civilisations crumble, mountains fall into the sea and even a bright and bold mural of a dragon can lose its lustre.
Yet with a little imagination and an artist’s deft hand, what was once lost can be restored to life to breathe fire and spread its wings again.
Such was the case with the red dragon mural that local lad Rob Jenkins painted on the side of his parent’s farmhouse in the Black Mountains in 2019.
However, over the last six years, much like the national team, the dragon has lost a little of the flash, dash, and panache that made it special.
As an exile who left the green, green grass and torrential rains of home in favour of life on the beach in sunny Australia, over two decades ago, Rob doesn’t get back to visit the ‘old country’ with his wife Denise and young son Evan all that often.
However, on his recent two-week stay with his mum and dad, Eric and Patricia Jenkins, the 49-year-old Perth citizen was dismayed to see his dragon mural had been vandalised by the elements and brutalised by time.
Where once there was vibrancy, vigour, and vim, there was now dereliction, dilution, and despondency.
The once great dragon had begun to look a little the worse for wear!
Appalled by what had happened to his handiwork and blessed with a mini heatwave during his stay, Rob set to work on restoring the mythical beast to its former glory.
After hours of laboured grunt and groan, aided and abetted only by a few cold ciders, Rob delicately applied lashings of paint to the mural with all the skill of a seasoned make-up artist attempting to draw out the beauty of an over-the-hill diva.
His artistic touch worked wonders. The dragon had a new look. And the hills resounded with the sound of music as Eric and Patricia threw a party to celebrate.
As a professional painter and decorator who runs his own business down under, Rob knows a thing or two about painting walls.
However, it’s his skill set as a celebrated artist that makes him an in-demand wall mural artist in the land of Oz.
As the founder and owner of Black Mountains Art, Rob’s engaging and innovative creations can be found adorning walls all over Western Australia.
His unique and eye-catching drawings and paintings have also proved immensely popular with clients from all over the world.
Those with long memories will also recognise Rob’s parents as the former proud proprietors of Eric Jenkins Motorcycles in Cross Street.
Growing up around motorbikes, Rob naturally gravitated towards anything Yamaha, but it was his passion for anything with four wheels as well as two that also defined him, and we’re not talking cars, but skateboards!
Rob, who is nervously approaching the big 50, still rides motorbikes and skateboards to this day, and told the Chronicle, “It’s always great to be back. After Australia, everything always looks so green and full of life. I don’t think you ever really appreciate what’s on your doorstep until you spend some time away."
He added, “I’m pleased I got to touch up the dragon mural. It’s like leaving a little part of me in the Black Mountains and I know my parents are really pleased with it. Give it another five years and it’ll be due another make over but until then let’s hope it keeps a roaring welcome in the hillsides.
"If I may I’d also like to give a big shout-out to the EJ Team riders everywhere - keep on rolling!”