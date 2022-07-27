Rishi Sunak will make an ‘outstanding’ Prime Minister, MS says
Only Rishi Sunak can regenerate our economy and deliver for people across Wales and the rest of the UK, Natasha Asghar MS has said.
Natasha Asghar, who represents South East Wales, has declared her support for Rishi Sunak to become the next Prime Minister and leader of the Conservative Party.
She believes Rishi Sunak has the experience, capability, and credibility to deliver the policies we need to change the country and restore trust in politics.
Natasha Asghar met with Rishi Sunak in Westminster just minutes after the results of the final vote were announced and his place in the final two was confirmed.
Conservative MPs have narrowed the options for Boris Johnson’s successor as party leader and prime minister to a choice of two candidates.
Either Foreign Secretary Liz Truss or former Chancellor Rishi Sunak will be named the winner in September, after a run-off vote among Tory party members.
Natasha Asghar MS said: “What the United Kingdom needs right now is a leader who can deliver, provide stability, and tackle the big issues – and only Rishi Sunak can do that.
“He’s got a strong track record as we saw throughout the pandemic with furlough which saved countless jobs, funding for businesses which prevented them from going under, and Eat Out To Help Out which gave companies a much-needed boost.
“At a time when prices at petrol pumps are rising and the cost-of-living pressures intensify, we need someone at the helm who can take bold and decisive action to benefit residents.
“Without a doubt, Rishi Sunak is the man who will be able to restore, rebuild and reunite our country.
“He will make an outstanding Prime Minister and I am sure he will be able to introduce new and innovative plans to revive our economy.”
