Residents urged to use their vote in local elections

On Thursday 5 May, voters across the county will go to the polls to have their say on the new line-up of Powys County Council.

Voters from across Powys will decide which councillors will represent them and their local area for the next five years. Polling stations will open from 7am until 10pm on Thursday 5 May.

Candidates may represent a political party or they may be independent but all successful candidates will be elected by their local community.

Out of the 60 electoral wards, 53 will see a contested election which will involve 180 candidates.

With less than a week to go, the message from Powys’ Returning Officer is to ‘use your vote on Thursday 5 May’.

Powys Returning Officer, Dr Caroline Turner, said: “On Thursday 5 May, voters will have the opportunity to vote for who they think is the best candidate to represent their community on the council for the next five years.

“Who you vote for is entirely between you and the ballot paper but, if you are eligible to take part in these elections, I would encourage you to use your vote so your council is truly representative of the wishes of your community.

“The council delivers important services such as social care, education, highways maintenance and bin collections so it is important you have your say on who your council representative is by using your right to vote.”

The count for the County Council elections in Powys will take place the following day on Friday 6 May at the Royal Welsh Showground in Llanelwedd.