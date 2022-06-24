Residents asked to help create community artwork inspired by nature

Residents of Abergavenny and from across Monmouthshire are invited to help create community art inspired by nature. The Nature Isn’t Neat team and visual artist Stephanie Roberts will be holding two workshops for local people, during which a lasting legacy to the Nature isn’t Neat campaign will be created.

Booking is not necessary to attend the workshops, which are taking place at the Rugby Club at Bailey Park between 9.30am and 1.30pm, on both June 30 and August 11. You can drop in at any point during the morning and stay as long as you like at the free sessions, which are suitable for all ages.

The first workshop will involve the design of the artwork using a combination of hand drawn, collage, print and stencil art processes, and will be inviting thoughts and ideas that will inform the artwork. The second workshop in August will focus on making the final mosaic artwork alongside the artist.

Councillor Sara Burch, Monmouthshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Inclusive and Active Communities, said: “This is a wonderful opportunity for the community to help create a lasting piece of artwork that reflects the beauty of nature in Monmouthshire, and the Gwent area as a whole. We’d love everyone to spread the word about the workshops. The more people that get involved the better as we want this artwork to reflect the local community. We’re all looking forward to seeing what will be created as a lasting testament to Nature Isn’t Neat and the positive effect its principles have had on wildlife and pollinators across Gwent.”

Cabinet Member for Climate Change and the Environment, Cllr Catrin Maby said: “The impact of Nature Isn’t Neat across Gwent cannot be overstated. The selective mowing approach that allows grasses and wild flowers to thrive for longer is supporting pollinators and a diverse range of wildlife generally. To have the community come together to help celebrate this is truly wonderful. I encourage everyone not only to get involved in these workshops, but also in the Nature Isn’t Neat ethos.”

There is no need to pre-book, but the organisers would appreciate it if those planning to attend let them know by emailing [email protected] so they can get a rough idea of how many are likely to take part. To find out more about Nature Isn’t Neat visit www.monlife.co.uk/outdoor/nature-isnt-neat