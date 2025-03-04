New data has revealed that residential parking permit costs have risen by 25 percent by Monmouthshire County Council in just over a year.
And some applicants are now waiting up to two years to secure a permit.
The figures that have been obtained through a Freedom of Information (FOI) request by cinch, the UK’s biggest online used car retailer, show that the cost of an annual permit has increased from £60 (pre-April 2023) to £75 (April 2024).
In 2023, demand for permits spiked, with the number issued more than doubling from 262 in 2022 to 533 in 2023.
However, there has been a sharp drop in 2024 to 280 permits issued, which suggests potential concerns from residents about the increased prices.
Waiting times remain an issue, too – residents face an average wait of 18 months, while some have been waiting as long as two years.
As of 24 January, there are currently 11 people on the waiting list, with Brewery Yard Car Park (Abergavenny) and Welsh Street Car Park (Chepstow) particularly popular.
Here’s how much the council has generated from residential parking permits over the last five years: 2020: £13,080; 2021: £15,990 (+22 percent); 2022: £15,792 (-1 percent); 2023: £18,178 (+15 percent); 2024: £14,353 (-21 percent)
Sam Sheehan, motoring editor at cinch, commented: “Parking permits can be great for making sure residents have somewhere to park near their homes, but there should be a balance between affordability and accessibility.
“Our research shows that parking permits are getting more expensive across the UK, putting extra financial strain on residents already dealing with rising living costs.
“Multi-car households are often the most affected. Second and third permits come at a premium and can be as much as four times more expensive than a first permit in some areas.”