Remembrance at Castle Meadows
Friends of Castle Meadows held their Armistice Day Act of Remembrance alongside Abergavenny’s newest war memorial in the Castle Meadows Copse.
The stone memorial was installed and bilingually inscribed ‘We Will Remember Them’ / ‘Byddwyn Yn Eu Cofio’) to coincide with, and commemorate the centenary of the end of the Great War in 1918.
One hundred oak trees were also planted in 2018 by Friends volunteers along the contiguous embankment.
Following on from remembrance contributions from the Friends, Abergavenny’s Town Mayor, Tony Konieczny, remarked on the sad fact that more than a hundred years on from the supposed ‘war to end all wars’ that human conflict continued to take and ruin so many lives.
He concluded that the copse and its memorial provided a beautiful and tranquil space for peace and reflection before laying his wreath.
