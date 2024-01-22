US-born and British-based comedian Reginald D Hunter is bringing his new stand-up show The Man Who Could See Through S**t to Monmouth’s Savoy in March.
In these supercharged socio-political times the challenge is more and more becoming separating what’s true and what’s real.
And he’ll be exploring this phenomena in this progressive work in “a pre next-variant world” when he rolls into town.
As seen on Live at the Apollo, Have I Got News For You, and 8 out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, Hunter has been labelled “stand-up comedy’s coolest customer” in the Daily Telegraph, who provides “comedy of rare scope” according to The Times.
Hailing from Georgia in the Deep South, and the youngest on nine children, he took an acting internship in Jackson, Mississippi, at the age of 20, and found himself on a UK stage when he later travelled here as a summer student at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art.
His first comedy set was a dare, for which he received £100, and realising that he enjoyed it, and it might be profitable, he then turned his attention from acting to stand-up.
He made his TV debut on Channel 4’s The 11 O’Clock Show in 1998, and was later nominated for the Perrier Award in the 2003 and 2004 Edinburgh Festivals.
Hunter also won the Writers’ Guild Award for Comedy in 2006 for his show Pride & Prejudice...
His numerous appearnces on TV shows also include The Graham Norton Show and QI, while he also returned to the US for two travelogue series Reginald D Hunter’s Songs of the South and Reginald D Hunter’s Songs of The Border.
Tickets for the Savoy show on Saturday, March 16, priced £24, are available at the box office or via monmouth-savoy.co.uk/whats-on/live/