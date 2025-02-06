TORY MP Jesse Norman’s Hereford and South Herefordshire seat would be among 220 falling to Reform UK if an election were held now, according to new polling.
The YouGov poll puts Nigel Farage’s party on 25 per cent, one per cent above Labour, with the Conservatives on 21 per cent and Lib Dems on 14 per cent.
Most of its gains would be at the expense of Labour in north England and south Wales.
In July’s general election, Mr Norman – whose constituency includes Pontrilas and Ewyas Harold – held off a challenge from Labour by 1,279 votes, with Reform UK’s Nigel Ely third with 18 per cent.
YouGov’s poll meanwhile leaves the Greens’ Ellie Chowns as North Herefordshire MP.