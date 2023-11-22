The Royal British Legion Abergavenny Branch celebrated local hero, Owen Williams on Monday evening, following his incredible contribution to the RBL's Poppy Appeal.
Owen spent every night of November camping on the Black Mountains, to raise money for the Royal British Legion and awareness for homeless veterans.
The 48-year-old camped alongside his two German Shepard dogs, before getting up and going about his normal work day.
The RBL paid tribute to his efforts, with the Head of the Abergavenny Branch, Mel Hughes, awarding Owen a certificate in recognition.
Peter Farthing, Chair of the RBL Abergavenny Branch said: “We were honoured to be able to invite Owen to our monthly meeting on Monday evening and thank him personally for his amazing achievement. His funding page is still raising money so if anyone who hasn’t donated yet would like to do so please use the information below to make your contribution”.
Owen expressed his gratitude for the support, saying: “It was a lovely surprise and I’m so grateful to have received it. Everyone at The Royal British Legion were very welcoming and encouraging when they heard my story.”