WITH a plethora of rainbows and barely a cloud in the sky, the third Abergavenny Pride Day turned out to be a delight for participants and spectators alike.
Crowds lined the town centre streets to cheer a parade hundreds strong whose drums, whistles, banners and boas brought cacophony and carnival to a dazzling morning as the participants criss-crossed the town before arriving at the Priory Centre.
The Pride Flag flew from St Mary’s Priory while shops and businesses throughout the Town decorated doors and designed window displays to mark their support for the rapidly growing event.
From the level of support and number of attendees it was hard to believe this was only the third event of its kind in the town, the first being in 2019 followed by a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.
Organisers were delighted, taking to social media to announce, ‘What a day!! Thank you so much to everyone who came along, supported, cheered in the street while we were doing the parade, for all the overwhelmingly amazing feedback we received and for generally making Abergavenny Pride 2023 incredible.’
While similar events took place throughout Wales this summer, with the largest inevitably in Cardiff and Swansea, Abergavenny has once again excelled itself, demonstrating how a small town can successfully stage events drawing visitors from throughout the country and beyond.
The event lived up to its ethos of inclusivity with attractions for young and not so young, safe spaces for all and a formidable line up of live acts throughout the afternoon and into the evening at the After Party.
Following a short break for ‘rest and recovery’ organisers are aiming to build on their successes and make the 2024 event the biggest yet.