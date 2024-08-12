Providing a platform for numerous voices in this debate, the documentary presented by Sir Brian shares discoveries and tragic stories, including one farmer who lost his entire herd to this devastating disease. It also highlights the plight of badgers, who Sir Brian May argues are being scapegoated, with hundreds of thousands culled over the years. In 2016, Sir Brian partnered with large mammal vet Dick Sibley and farmer Robert Reed, whose farm was chronically infected with bovine TB. Together, they conducted what they claim is a groundbreaking four-year experiment to eradicate the disease, and without harming badgers.