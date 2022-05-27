Pupils help raise funds for Ukraine

Two local Abergavenny schoolgirls have managed to raise over £200 after organising a Bring and Buy sale to help support the people of Ukraine.

Llantilio Pertholey students Lucy Weller and Lucy Brown – both 10-years-old – decided to arrange the sale after seeing the distressing images on TV of children and families in Ukraine being forced to flee their homes following Russia’s invasion of the country in February.

Wanting to do something to help the Ukrainian people the girls came up with the idea of a Bring and Buy sale at school, with all proceeds generated from the sale going towards purchasing much-needed essential items to be sent to Ukraine.

Held on Saturday May 14 at Llantilio Perthoely Guide Hall, the Bring and Buy sale proved to be a great success as the girls received donations of books and toys from schoolchildren along with members of the public who also supported the sale.

After hearing about the sale, Abergavenny’s Angel Hotel also kindly donated lots of cakes to sell on the day.

After a successful sale day from the girls, the current total raised stands at £242. Any further donations are still welcome as the girls are using the money to purchase food, clothing and other essential items including nappies for children.

Items bought will then be put on a lorry to go out to those in need in Ukraine, with the girls partnering with someone who is doing an Aid run to the country in June.

Lucy Brown’s mother Elaine spoke to the Chronicle about the girl’s excellent fundraising efforts, saying:

“As parents of the girls we’d like to say how proud we are of how hard the girls have both worked for this, the troubles in Ukraine don’t seem to be in the news as much anymore yet the desperation is still there, so we’re so pleased to see what a difference the girls hard work can make.

“The girls were so pleased with the amount raised and can’t wait to go shopping to buy all of the essential supplies that are so desperately needed over there.