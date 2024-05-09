A spokesperson for Abergavenny Action Group explained, “The cattle grids are not for the cows, it is quite simply a guideline policy of Transport For Wales. The vast majority of people in Abergavenny are happy to see a new bridge at Llanfoist, but these proposals to install cattle grids do not take into account the demographics of the day-to-day users of the Meadows. Cattle grids are for the occasional commuter cyclist who does not wish to spend 30 seconds extra at a gate. This increases the risk to the majority of people using the Meadows.”