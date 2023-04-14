A prostate cancer survivor is running the London Marathon on Sunday, April 23 to raise money and awareness for Prostate Cancer UK.
Mark Barrier will be running his fifth London Marathon next weekend for Prostate Cancer UK after he was diagnosed with prostate cancer at the beginning of 2022.
Mark had didn’t have any symptoms and the cancer was found by chance during a routine medical.
Fortunately it was found with enough time to cure it and he was given the all clear in the summer last year.
Just months prior to his diagnosis, Mark ran the October 2021 London Marathon while unknowingly carrying the disease.
He said: “The London Marathon has been a very important part of my personal recovery process.
“Training and focusing on the event has been one of the best forms of therapy and now I am very excited to run the course without prostate cancer in 2023.
“This marathon is the most important for me because the race will draw a line under my experience with cancer and raise awareness.
“I want to thank the customers of my business, Gas Mark One, my family and friends for their donations and my wife Zoe Barrier for her support.”
Mark will be running on the same team as Flora Turnbull, daughter of the late BBC Breakfast presenter Bill Turnbull who passed away from prostate cancer last year.
So far the team have raised more than £300,000 for the charity but are hoping to reach their goal of £500,000.
According to statistics from Prostate Cancer UK, more than 52,000 men are diagnosed with prostate cancer every year and 10,000 of those are diagnosed to late to cure.
The money raised will aid the charity in saving and improving the lives of men affected by prostate cancer through research and support.
A spokesperson at Prostate Cancer UK said: “Prostate cancer mainly affects men over 50 and the risk increases with age.
“But the risk is higher for black men or men with family history of prostate cancer, so they should speak to their GP from age 45.
“It often doesn’t have an symptoms so men shouldn’t wait to see changes before they act.
Anyone with concerns may contact Prostate Cancer UK’s Specialist Nurses in confidence on 0800 074 8383 or online via the Live Chat instant messaging service: www.prostatecanceruk.org.
The phone service is free to landlines and open from 9am to 5pm on weekdays, 10am to 5pm on Wednesdays.
An online 30 second risk checker tool can also be used by anyone worried they could be at risk: https://prostatecanceruk.org/risk-checker.