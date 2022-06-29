Neighbour a National Park as period home hits the market for £450k

The house is part of the impressive Trebencyn Park, a converted country residence. ( Fine & Country )

A house within this historic conversion right on the edge of the Brecon Beacons has hit the market for £450k.

Ty Deri, in Trebencyn Park, is part of a stone-built country house retaining plenty of period features.

The house contains three bedrooms and two reception rooms. ( Fine & Country )

It is unknown to whom the estate originally belonged, but the opulence and size of it suggest that it was a wealthy family.

The house is set within two and a half acres of parkland and grounds which are on the edge of the Brecon Beacons National Park.

Details throughout the house include an ornate door and original window catches and period light fittings, as well as high ceilings throughout.

Rooms throughout the house retain period features such as light fixtures and original window catches. ( Fine & Country )

The house has two reception rooms - a sitting room with a wooden floor, stone fireplace and panelled windows, and a garden room/dining room, with doors opening out onto the rear terrace and gardens.

There are three bedrooms, one with an en-suite shower room, a kitchen and a family bathroom, as well as a cellar.

There are 2.5 acres of communal gardens, which are on the edge of the Brecon Beacons National Park. ( Fine & Country )

With views out over the mountains, the outdoor space includes a private garden as well as the communal grounds, which back onto the Brecon Beacons.

The property is being listed for £450k by estate agents Fine & Country.