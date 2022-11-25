From a former vicarage to a 200-year-old townhouse, here are some of the cosiest festive getaways
As the weather gets colder, many of us are starting to plan what the festive season will entail.
With lodges and cottages filling up fast, now may be the time to book your own seasonal staycation.
We’ve searched for the cosiest holiday lets available in Monmouthshire that are available over the Christmas period.
Stone Victorian Townhouse, Abergavenny
This 200-year-old townhouse close to Abergavenny’s market high street has plenty of cosy winter features, such as original fireplaces, thick stone walls and a wood-burning stove.
One of the unique points of this holiday let is its secret room - a basement bar stocked with drinks.
Also in the house, which accommodates six guests are a living room, a dining room, a kitchen, three bedrooms and a bathroom.
The Old Vicarage, Llangenny
The Old Vicarage is a wisteria-clad country home dating from the 1740s with three acres of garden - with a fire pit if things get chilly - and woodland with year-round walks and views.
On the ground floor of the three-storey building, which can host 16 guests, there is a dining room, two living rooms with open fires, and a kitchen including an AGA and a Britannia gas range for mass catering, with an adjoining back kitchen and a laundry room.
Upstairs, there are three double bedrooms, one with an en-suite and one with an adjoining children’s room, two twin rooms, a family bathroom and a WC, as well as three further rooms in the eaves of the roof.
Chic Townhouse, Abergavenny
This townhouse, which was recently refurbished and redecorated, is a short walk from the centre of Abergavenny.
Inside, there is a living/dining area, a galley kitchen, two bedrooms suitable for hosting four guests, and a bathroom.
There are French doors leading out to a patio and garden, and a picture window looking out towards Blorenge mountain.
Old Butcher’s House, Monmouth
In the centre of Monmouth’s old town conservation area is this Grade II listed townhouse that used to belong to a butcher.
The house is made up of a kitchen, a dining room, a lounge, a bathroom, two bedrooms and a downstairs cloakroom, and is able to host four guests.
Inside there is also a vintage sign belonging to the old butcher, so when guests are tucking in to a festive meal they can feel as though they are customers of the former store.
Larchfield Grange, Abergavenny
Close to Abergavenny is the newly listed Larchfield Grange, which can host up to eight guests.
Inside, it contains an open-plan kitchen and dining room, a living room with a cosy fireplace, a second living room which can be used as a playroom and four bedrooms.
Additional features include a ‘secret garden’ for children to explore, and a games room in the garage with a pool table, darts board and football table.
