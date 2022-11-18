Five of the cheapest homes on the market - costing £150k or less
Looking to move house for as little expense as possible?
On the market right now is a selection of homes in Monmouthshire that cost £150,000 or less.
We’ve rounded up some of the cheapest properties for sale at the moment below.
Cwm Fagor Road, Devauden - £132,500
This semi-detached shared equity house is in the new Devauden development, The Fallows.
The house is made up of an open plan kitchen/dining room, a lounge and a downstairs cloakroom, while upstairs there are two double bedrooms and a family bathroom.
Outside, there is off road parking on the driveway, and the roof of the house has solar panels, making the property more environmentally friendly.
Brook Estate, Monmouth - £137,500
Described as a “superb opportunity”, this ground floor apartment is a walkable distance from Monmouth centre in the Rockfield area.
Inside, there is an open plan living room and kitchen, which has a breakfast bar and a built-in oven, one bedroom and a bathroom.
There are also communal gardens to the side and rear of the property, with a bicycle shed and allocated parking.
Moor Street, Chepstow - £140,000
This first floor apartment is located in the centre of Chepstow and comes with a parking space in a secure car park.
The apartment is made up of an entrance hall, a living room, a kitchen and dining room with integrated appliances, a double bedroom and a bathroom.
There are also some interesting features of the apartment, such as the sash windows that can be found in the bedroom and living room.
St Thomas’ Square, Monmouth - £145,000
This first floor apartment overlooks both the River Monnow and St Thomas’ Square and sits over two shops on the ground floor.
Inside, the apartment contains a kitchen, a lounge, a bedroom, a study which could be used as an additional bedroom and a bathroom.
There are communal gardens with a timber decked sun terrace, a covered bicycle area and paths throughout.
Cwn Fagor Road, Devauden - £150,000
Also in the Devauden development, The Fallows, is this semi-detached home with a private driveway.
The house is made up of an open-plan kitchen and dining room, a lounge and a downstairs cloakroom, with two double bedrooms, one single bedroom and a family bathroom upstairs.
As with the other houses in this development, the property has solar panels and an air source heating system.
