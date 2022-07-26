Five Monmouthshire houses that could be yours for less than £200k
Looking to buy a new house but don’t want to break the bank? Or on the lookout for a fixer-upper?
We’ve done the research for you and found a selection of properties on the market near Monmouth and Abergavenny that cost less than £200,000.
Union Road East, Abergavenny - £165,000
This mid-terrace house in Abergavenny within walking distance of the town centre has enough space for a family to live in comfortably. Inside, there is a kitchen, utility area and open-plan lounge/dining area on the ground floor, and upstairs are three bedrooms and bathroom with separate walk-in shower.
St Mary Street, Monmouth - £180,000
In the centre of Monmouth, this two-bedroom townhouse is arranged over three floors. On the ground floor, there is an open plan dining and kitchen area with access to a small enclosed rear yard, while upstairs there is a lounge and a family bathroom on the first floor and two bedrooms with built-in wardrobes on the second floor.
Union Road East, Abergavenny - £189,950
This stone-fronted terraced house dates back to Victorian times and includes its own garden. The ground floor is made up of a small entrance hall, a lounge/diner and a fitted kitchen to the rear. Upstairs, there is a large master bedroom running across the front of the house, second single bedroom and a three-piece bathroom.
Ross Road, Abergavenny - £193,000
A terraced house in Abergavenny, this house was originally a one-bedroom, but has since seen the attic converted into a second bedroom. Other rooms in the home include a lounge, a kitchen and a bathroom, with a garden and shed to the rear.
13a Agincourt Street, Monmouth - £195,000
This Monmouth town house offers accommodation over three floors with a kitchen and breakfast room, a lounge, three double bedrooms with dressing room and en suite to the master and a large main bathroom.
