Five Monmouthshire houses that could be yours for less than £200k

Monmouth and Abergavenny have plenty of homes on the market for less than the national average. ( Christie Residential )

Looking to buy a new house but don’t want to break the bank? Or on the lookout for a fixer-upper?

We’ve done the research for you and found a selection of properties on the market near Monmouth and Abergavenny that cost less than £200,000.

Union Road East, Abergavenny - £165,000

The three-bedroom house is just a quarter of a mile away from the town centre. ( Bidmead Cook & Waldron )

This mid-terrace house in Abergavenny within walking distance of the town centre has enough space for a family to live in comfortably. Inside, there is a kitchen, utility area and open-plan lounge/dining area on the ground floor, and upstairs are three bedrooms and bathroom with separate walk-in shower.

St Mary Street, Monmouth - £180,000

The townhouse has three floors and two bedrooms. ( Haart )

In the centre of Monmouth, this two-bedroom townhouse is arranged over three floors. On the ground floor, there is an open plan dining and kitchen area with access to a small enclosed rear yard, while upstairs there is a lounge and a family bathroom on the first floor and two bedrooms with built-in wardrobes on the second floor.

Union Road East, Abergavenny - £189,950

This Victorian house has two bedrooms and a garden. ( Christie Residential )

This stone-fronted terraced house dates back to Victorian times and includes its own garden. The ground floor is made up of a small entrance hall, a lounge/diner and a fitted kitchen to the rear. Upstairs, there is a large master bedroom running across the front of the house, second single bedroom and a three-piece bathroom.

Ross Road, Abergavenny - £193,000

The home includes an attic conversion, adding an extra bedroom. ( British Homesellers )

A terraced house in Abergavenny, this house was originally a one-bedroom, but has since seen the attic converted into a second bedroom. Other rooms in the home include a lounge, a kitchen and a bathroom, with a garden and shed to the rear.

13a Agincourt Street, Monmouth - £195,000

The townhouse spans three floors and has three double bedrooms. ( Abbie Drew Property Sales )