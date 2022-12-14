With costs rising and temperatures plummeting across the UK, it is more important than ever to keep your house insulated.
While installing a new boiler or double glazing would help, we’ve rounded up some of the simplest and cheapest ways to stay cosy at home.
Thick curtains
Thick curtains can help to trap heat inside your home, and prevent it from escaping through the windows. Consider hanging curtains in front of your doors as well for an extra layer of insulation.
Only open curtains during the day
Make sure you keep your curtains and blinds open while daylight is still around - but as soon as it starts to get darker, close them again. This will help to retain any sunlight or natural heat that the windows have let in during the day.
Make your own draught excluders
The cracks underneath a door can be an entry point for cold air, so draught excluders can make a big difference. If you don’t have one, consider making one out of old clothing (or craft one by knitting or crocheting).
Keep your radiators clear
If you have furniture in front of your radiators, it could be absorbing any heat that they are giving out. Move your furniture around to allow the heating to saturate the room.
Add rugs to hard floors
Flooring such as wood or laminate can absorb some of the heat from your room - as well as being cold on your feet. Putting down a large rug, or a few small ones, can prevent the heat from being absorbed.
Check for draught entry points
Cold air from outside may be making its way into your house through small entry points that you might never have noticed. If you have a chimney that you are not using, block it with a chimney balloon - which prevents heat from being lost and can be removed when you want to use the fireplace.
Another potential heat loss source could be a cat flap or a letterbox, which you can insulate by adding a brush or material around the sides.
Close internal doors
If everyone in your house is in the living room, close all other doors in the house - including the bedrooms, bathroom and any cupboards. This can help to keep any body heat in the room that you are in.
Take advantage of unexpected heat sources
Think about where in your house heat is generated. If you have an open plan living room and kitchen, it may be worth leaving the oven door open after cooking to allow any excess heat to saturate the room.
Keep blankets everywhere
There is no shame in using a blanket in the middle of the day. Keep blankets handy around your home - in the living room, the bedroom and the dining room. Draping a blanket over the back of your sofa - especially if it is leather - can mean that it is already warm when you sit down.