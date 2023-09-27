Two primary schools and a care home have teamed up to bridge the generation gap between children and the elderly.
Llanfoist Fawr Primary School and Llanvihangel Crucorney Primary School pupils have been visiting Foxhunters Care Community in Abergavenny to visit the elderly residents.
During the latest visit, the children and the residents spent time drawing pictures of the royal family to mark the coronation, took part in quizzes and helped to make bunting for the recent summer fête.
The residents also help the children with school work they have been set.
Donna Dyson, Activity Coordinator at Foxhunters Care Community, said: “We are delighted with how successful the project has been.
“Our ladies and gentlemen always look forward to the visits of the children and being able to share stories and memories with them whilst taking part in fun and meaningful activities.
“It’s very therapeutic for them and we are already looking forward to welcoming the children back in September.
Stewart Davies, Headteacher of both schools, said: “It’s been amazing to see how this intergenerational work has benefited the children, helping to further improve their speaking and literacy skills, and encouraging their creativity as well.
“The children really enjoy speaking to the residents and finding out all about their interesting lives, and this has already become an important part of our curriculum.”
By bringing the generations together, they are hoping to improve the children’s language, reading and social skills. The elderly residents will also be less likely to suffer loneliness due to the regular interaction with the children. It can also help to stimulate memories for people with dementia.