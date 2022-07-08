Pride delighted to be back this year

After a two year enforced break due to the Covid pandemic the organisers of Abergavenny Pride are delighted to be holding the event this weekend.

This year Abergavenny Pride is putting on their second annual event at St.Mary’s Priory on July 16.

Everyone is welcome and you won’t want to miss a jam packed day and evening full of fun in the heart of Abergavenny.

Having a two year break has given the Abergavenny Pride committee plenty of time to plan new ideas to bring you a bigger and better Pride for 2022 with both a daytime and evening event.

The free daytime event will run from noon-6pm with live music, poetry, stalls, accessible circus activities and a children’s soft play area provided by Marlow’s Place.

Food will be available from the amazing Origin Pizza truck with vegetarian and vegan options available.

Please feel free to bring your own chair and picnic.

This year the Tithe Barn will host our new Think.Space area.

Here you can take a break with teas, coffee and cake and listen to or join in with talks, discussions and activities all based around mental health, LGBTQIA identity and mindfulness.

There will be interactive presentations from Mind Monmouthshire; LGBTQIA members of The Church of Wales; The Future is Us – A Seat at the Table and Stop & Stitch - Stitch Meditation.

During the afternoon, in the hall, there will be a bar, fabulous selection of art and craft stalls and the event’s very own Abergavenny Pride merchandise, T-shirts, tote bags to name a few.

Tote bags are already available from, Georgie Games Boutique Salon, Ambika Social & Little Green Refills.

Organisers also have a Go Fund Me page if anyone would like to support this free event https://www.gofundme.com/f/abergavenny-pride-2022

A spokesperson for organisers said: ‘‘We are super excited to be having a very special appearance of Robin the rainbow digger with mascot Sally supplied by Griffiths Civil Engineering, who are also sponsoring the evening after party.

‘‘There will be representatives from FFLAG; Victim Support; Papyrus; Breast Cancer Awareness; Aneurin Bevan Health Board for advice and St John’s Ambulance will be in attendance.

‘‘For those arriving by train Peak Cymru will have a welcoming safe space on platform 2 between 11.30am and 6.30pm. The reading room will be offered as a safe space for Pride visitors to collect information, meet friends, wait for a train or browse the library (more info at peakcymru.org)