Praise for Music Theatre’s return to stage

After such a long hiatus without being able to experience The Stage, it was with some anticipation that I visited Monmouth’s Savoy Theatre last week to see Monmouth Music Theatre group present ‘The Sound of Music’.

It was not a disappointment.

The show opened with an atmospheric chorus, admirably performed by the Nuns.

This was followed by a show-setting rendition of “The Sound of Music”, finely delivered by Cait Davies playing ‘Maria’.

She continued to deliver real quality in each of her following songs, matched by an engaging and upbeat portrayal of the role.

This was followed shortly afterwards by the arrival of the ‘Von Trapp Children’ who of course, like whenever children feature strongly in a Show, never fail to draw your attention.

The children were disciplined and performed well, completely at ease with the adults around them on stage, and formed a fine bond with Maria.

Their performances in “Do-Re-Mi” and “So Long, Farewell” were delightful.

‘Rolf’ and ‘Liesel’ presented a charming version of “Sixteen Going on Seventeen”, and just looked so good together.

Tom Rigby, playing ‘Captain von Trapp’, probably has the hardest role to play; having to transform from a strict disciplinarian at curtain up, to a relaxed family man by the end of the night.