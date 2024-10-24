A senior Powys County Councillor is calling on the UK Government to conduct a full review of the support needed for carers.
Earlier this month Powys County Councillors supported a motion to council brought forward by Liberal Democrat Cabinet member for a greener Powys, Cllr Jackie Charlton which was to “raise awareness of unpaid carers and their contribution to social care in society.”
In Powys there are 13,457 people of all ages that were identified in the last census in 2021 as a carer.
According to figures from the Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) from earlier this year, only 1687 people received Carers Allowance.
Llangattock and Llangynidr councillor, Cllr Charton explained: “In the council debate we made clear that unpaid carers are from all age groups from the very young to the very old.
“They care for loved ones, and many give up education, work and careers to do so.
“Unpaid carers do so much for our society and almost all of us will know someone who is supporting a loved one or friend without financial support.
“Sadly, the state still does not adequately recognise the important role unpaid carers play in supporting our communities.”
Cllr Chalton explained that the motion means that that she can lobby our MPs as well as Welsh Government ministers in the hope of improving the situation for unpaid carers.
Cllr Charlton said: “We will continue to call on the (UK) government to write off existing overpayments and to conduct a full review of support for unpaid carers.
“We will continue to lobby our MPs as well as Welsh Government Ministers to ensure unpaid carers are given the support they need.”
The motion was supported by Liberal Democrat Cllr Carol Robinson.
Cllr Robinson said: “The work these carers undertake save the nation billions of pounds every year.
“With demographic changes and the number of people with long term disabilities on the increase we need to get behind these carers and support them.”
Credu, who support carers across Powys, supported the motion.
Credu chief executive Becky Evans said: “We welcome and support actively engaging with our local MP’s and MS’s to bring the voices of unpaid carers in Powys to Welsh and UK government to affect change.
“Unpaid carers should not only feel valued and seen in their communities but have enough resources to live a good enough life.
“Powys has 4,790 carers that are receiving support. 1,708 of those Carers are receiving one to one support from our Credu team of nine outreach workers and volunteers.”
Carers UK estimates that there are 11.5 million people across the UK who give unpaid support to someone who is elderly, seriously ill or disabled.
This saves an estimated £163 billion a year for the UK Government.
A quarter of carers are cutting back on essentials like food or heating and 63 per cent are extremely worried about managing their monthly costs.
Many carers are currently excluded from receiving Carer’s Allowance, including this that are in full time education or studying for 21 hours or more a week and those earning more than £151.