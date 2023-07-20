Powys County Council Chief Executive, Dr Caroline Turner, will leave the council at the end of July. Dr Turner has been absent from work due to ill-health since March.
Cllr James Gibson-Watt, Leader of the Council said: “Caroline joined Powys County Council in February 2019 at a very difficult time for the council. The past four years have seen improvements in many areas of the council’s running and in the delivery of services, and this has been recognised by Estyn and Care Inspectorate Wales. Caroline led the council’s response to the challenges posed by Covid from 2020 onwards, ensuring that services continued to be delivered within the constraints of lock-down rules.”
Chair of Council, Cllr Bev Baynham said: “I’ve worked with Caroline as a Member of the Cabinet and as the Chair of Council, and I will miss her support and guidance in my second term as Chair of Council. I wish her well in her on-going recovery from Long Covid”.
Reflecting on her time in Powys, Caroline Turner said: “It’s been a privilege to work for Powys County Council over the past four years. I’ve enjoyed getting to know the councillors, staff across all services, and working with our partners to deliver services. Powys is a beautiful and diverse county, and being able to travel the length and breadth of the county has been an added bonus as I visited every corner of the county. I will miss Powys Council but will continue to visit regularly.”
Jack Straw will remain as Interim chief executive until a permanent appointment is made. The council will begin the recruitment process for a new chief executive immediately.