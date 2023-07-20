Reflecting on her time in Powys, Caroline Turner said: “It’s been a privilege to work for Powys County Council over the past four years. I’ve enjoyed getting to know the councillors, staff across all services, and working with our partners to deliver services. Powys is a beautiful and diverse county, and being able to travel the length and breadth of the county has been an added bonus as I visited every corner of the county. I will miss Powys Council but will continue to visit regularly.”