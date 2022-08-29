Popular salon owner all set to relaunch ‘hair school’
Salonn owner Hannah Mlatem
The owner of a popular hair salon in Gilwern is opening up her store to teach people how to do every day styles themselves.
Hannah Mlatem hit the headlines when she launched ‘Daddy Hair Care’ sessions at her salon and now the Hannah Mlatem Hair School is back! Following the success of Daddy Hair Care where dads learned the art of ponytails, plaits and buns Hannah is now offering intimate group classes at the salon for hair ‘how tos’
The two hour session on a Sunday will be perfect for learning how to do the basics. Perfect plaits for your little ones for school and hair ups for nights out.
“My team and I always try and teach our clients how we’re curling or waving their hair at the end of their appointment so they can replicate it at home. These sessions just mean you get one-to-one with me on your own model whether it be your child or a friend. I’ll be running a series of several types of sessions so there will be something for everyone,” said salon owner Hannah who was featured on ITV news following the launch of Daddy Hair Care five years ago.
The Gilwern salon, which has been in the village almost 10 years, is renouned for its relaxed and intimate service, cuts, colours, wedding hair and barbering. As well as helping cancer patients, alopecia patients, burns victims and those who want thicker hair with wigs and hair pieces. Hannah has worked with fashion greats and local legends such as Alison Tod. She’s created hair for british designer Jayne Pierson’s Paris Fashion Week portfolio and is often styling hair on clifftops or forests for her session work as well as running her busy salon and looking after her own clients with her incredible team Bethan, Katie and currently training apprentice Sophie.
“I was so proud of our dad’s who left the session knowing how to do pontytails and french plaits! I’m excited to pass on my knowldege - and make that school morning rush a little easier for parents and carers!” she added.
To find out more follow the salon on Facebook, Instagram or email [email protected]
