Welsh Lib Dems call for general election

Thursday 20th October 2022 2:13 pm
Share
MS Jane Dodds
(Jane Dodds )

Subscribe newsletter

Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.

The Welsh Liberal Democrats have made renewed calls for a general election, following the resignation of Liz Truss as Prime Minister.

Liz Truss resigned as UK Prime Minister in a statement outside Downing Street this afternoon.

The Welsh Lib Dems have said “firm action” needs to be taken now, in the form of a general election, and said the Conservative Party is “unfit to lead the country”.

Welsh Liberal Democrat Leader Jane Dodds said: “Liz Truss was right to resign, but lets be clear, the problem isn’t just her or any individual Minister – the entire Conservative Party is dysfunctional from top to bottom and is unfit to lead the country.

“Since 2015, the Conservatives have lurched from extreme to extreme, causing economic vandalism on a massive scale. We owe it to the households, individuals and businesses up and down Wales and the rest of the UK who have been hit hard by this crisis, to take firm action now.

“We do not need another Conservative Prime Minister lurching from crisis to crisis, we need a general election, we need the Conservatives out of power and we need real change.

“The Welsh Liberal Democrats are prepared to fight a general election and play our role in removing the Conservative Party from power.”

More About:

UK GovernmentJane Dodds
Share

Comments

To leave a comment you need to create an account. |

All comments 0