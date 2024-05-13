If you were a government minister overseeing £120m of taxpayers’ money, what would you spend it on? More teachers? More doctors, nurses and dentists? Addressing the pothole crisis or investing in flood defence schemes? I am sure we could all think of many worthwhile things and I would have a very long list – which certainly does not include blowing the whole lot on creating more Senedd members. Unfortunately, this is exactly what the Labour Welsh Government has decided to do. Last Wednesday (8 May), Labour, Plaid Cymru and the Liberal Democrats voted to level up the number of politicians by 36 to a total of 96 members. Welsh Conservatives voted against this reckless vanity project. A new voting system will also be introduced, which means people will only be able to vote for a political party and have no choice over the candidate. The political parties will directly get an allocation of places to decide among themselves who fills them, meaning any freethinkers who question the status quo and are critical of their own parties have no chance of getting elected. It’s a sorry day for democracy on the 25th anniversary of devolution in Wales.