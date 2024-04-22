I am passionate about the environment so I was looking forward to the Conservative’s long-awaited River Wye Action Plan to see how it would reduce pollution on the Wye. After years of inaction, it arrived last week promising £35 million of funding but as the Country Land and Business Association (CLA) put it, the plan is ‘lacklustre’ and little if any of this is actually new funding. Disappointingly, there was no consultation with the excellent and already established Wye Catchment Partnership either.