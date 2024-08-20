The Welsh Conservatives are calling for the RSPCA to be given statutory powers to help prevent animal cruelty.
The RSPCA has said the powers would allow inspectors to access and rescue animals quicker.
The powers, which would be granted under the Animal Welfare Act 2006, would give RSPCA Inspectors the ability to independently acquire a warrant, as well as have the power to enter outbuildings on private land and automatically seize and remove animals from situations that negatively impact their welfare.
Shadow Minister for Rural Affairs James Evans said handing the powers to the RSPCA would be “a reasonable and radical step”.
This year is the RSPCA’s 200th anniversary, and providing the RSPCA with these powers would bring it in line with its sister organisations, including the Scottish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty for Animals and the Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.
Billie-Jade Thomas, Senior Public Affairs Manager for the RSPCA in Wales, said the change would “better equip our officers to undertake their highly-important duties.”
Launching the policy, James Evans MS, Shadow Minister for Rural Affairs, said: “Wales is a nation of animal-lovers, and we are famed around the world for our farm produce such as lamb.
“So it’s all the more important that we ensure animals, in homes and on farms, are protected from cruelty.
“This policy is a reasonable and radical step to build on the work that has already been done to continue to prevent animal cruelty in Wales.”
Billie-Jade Thomas, Senior Public Affairs Manager (Wales) of the RSPCA, said: "We are delighted to see the Welsh Conservatives’ ongoing support for granting our inspectors statutory powers under the Animal Welfare Act.
“Such action would better equip our officers to undertake their highly-important duties, while helping us reach the animals who need us most more quickly.
“With our frontline rescuers so busy right across the country, we look forward to working with Members of the Senedd from all parties - and the Welsh Government - to hopefully progress these proposals in our 200th anniversary year, as we work to build a better world for every kind."
Andrew RT Davies MS, Leader of the Welsh Conservatives, added: “This announcement builds on our pledge to be a voice for all of Wales by ensuring that we can continue to prevent animal cruelty and maintain our fantastic reputation for animal management.”