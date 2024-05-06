Closer to home, I visited Tri-Wall, a packaging company that employs 80 people in Monmouth. I thoroughly enjoyed my tour and meeting workers. I also had the pleasure of visiting Cross Ash village hall. I shared happy memories of helping out when my boys were in playgroup there. I also visited Ready Steady Go, a club for children with autism. They are doing incredible things including fundraising for specialist sensory equipment and need to raise £8,000 for an interactive projector and bubble tubes, so please donate if you can. https://www.justgiving.com/rsgclub