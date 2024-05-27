The AGM was also when we elect a new Chair and Vice-Chair of Council. Cllr Meirion Howells from Usk has been an excellent chair, and is now succeeded this year by Cllr Su McConnell, the Croesonen, Abergavenny, ward member and Cllr Peter Strong of Rogiet is the new vice chair. We also appointed councillors to the various committees and organisations where the council has representation. Every councillor not only serves their ward, but also serves in other roles, either in the cabinet or in the committees. Most are also involved with local schools, charities and attend their community council meetings.