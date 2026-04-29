Alex Sims (Labour): “Thanks everyone for coming. It’s great to see that so many people want to be engaged and actually come and ask us questions. Like I said at the start, I probably had the hardest job tonight, trying to defend twenty-five years and talk about the future. I don’t believe in polls and if I did, we would still be inside the EU I think wouldn’t we. I’ve got to keep pushing myself the next two weeks right up until the end. I think we have all seen tonight, for the most part, we all want the best for Wales, we just fundamentally disagree on how we get there, but I think most of us just want what’s best for Wales, and as I have said at the start, our plan as we go into the future is taking our experience from the past twenty-five years and making policies that are ambitious but realistic. Some things other parties might have planned are perfectly fine, but we might not be able to get there in a certain number of years inside the Senedd. One final thing I’ll say is that I know we are in a seat where tactical voting has been a massive thing for so long. This new system, as confusing as it is, does mean you can vote for who you like, so if you want to vote for me that would be great and thanks for coming.”