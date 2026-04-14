The Campaign for the Protection of Rural Wales (CPRW) has published its manifesto for the Senedd elections on Thursday 7 May 2026, setting out eight clear priorities for protecting Wales’ countryside, restoring nature and delivering sustainable renewable energy.
The charity is calling on all political parties contesting the election to adopt practical, achievable measures that balance climate action with the protection of landscapes, communities and natural heritage.
CPRW’s manifesto outlines urgent action needed to address accelerating climate impacts, biodiversity loss, pollution and pressures on rural communities.
CPRW’s eight key requests to the next Welsh Government are:
- Launch a nationwide programme to dramatically increase rooftop solar across homes and public buildings
- Commit to delivering the majority of Wales’ renewable energy by 2030 from offshore wind and rooftop solar
- Introduce new rules, and if necessary legislation, to prioritise underground electricity transmission cables over pylons
- Support tidal energy as a long-term renewable option alongside offshore wind and rooftop solar
- Establish a Nature and Climate Change Commissioner within the new environmental governance framework
- Provide Natural Resources Wales with resources and direction to expand protected areas to meet or exceed the UK’s 30% by 2030 target
- Create a ring-fenced Welsh Government fund dedicated to maintaining and improving public footpaths
- Take legally binding action to tackle river, lake and marine pollution across Wales
Jonty Colchester, Chair CPRW, said: “Wales has the opportunity to lead the UK in protecting landscapes while delivering a fair transition to clean energy. Our manifesto sets out practical steps to achieve both, supporting communities, safeguarding nature and strengthening the resilience of rural Wales.
We urge all political parties to recognise that protecting the countryside is not a niche concern. It is fundamental to Wales’ economy, culture and quality of life.”
CPRW is approaching its centenary in 2028 and says the next Senedd term will be critical in shaping the long-term future of Wales’ natural environment.
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