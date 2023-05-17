Peter Fox, MS for Monmouth, questioned the practicality of a four-day working week, its implications for the economy and its potential to exacerbate inequality. Fox voiced concerns that the move could create an unequal society, disadvantage vital industries, and hamper the productivity of small and medium-sized enterprises. He highlighted the existing productivity challenges in Wales, a region that contributes 3.4% to the UK's wealth despite housing 5% of its population.