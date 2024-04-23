Located at the Gateway Centre in Monk Street, Barclays Local offers face-to-face financial support and education for customers after the branch closed last month. I heard how it is a more sustainable and flexible way of providing support - such as help with online banking, balance checks, transfers and bill payments - for customers who need to speak to staff or aren’t yet ready or able to make the transition to digital. Barclays Local is open on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 9:00am-12:30pm and 1:30pm-4:45pm.