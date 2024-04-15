The cost-of-living crisis remains a day-to-day struggle for families in Monmouthshire. Foodbank usage is at an all-time high, energy, fuel, and food prices are rocketing, while mortgage repayments are soaring. Right across the county, families are feeling the pinch, and pensioners are forced to use their savings to get by.
I am listening to everyone across the constituency: people and businesses alike are calling for change. Bank branches across Monmouthshire have been closing at an alarming rate, devastating local businesses, workers, and residents, especially the elderly and most vulnerable who rely on face-to-face services. I am committed to bringing banking services back, providing the community with access to cash and support with broader banking services.
That is why I have launched a petition to bring a banking hub to Monmouthshire and would appreciate your support by signing it: https://survey.labour.org.uk/monmouthshirebanking
I had the privilege of attending the Combined Armed Forces and Veterans Breakfast Club on Saturday and meeting Peter Farthing, the inspirational RBL Lead for the Abergavenny Branch, who is doing incredible work to support and bring together veterans for a hearty breakfast each month. I was also honoured to meet Mel Hughes, a 99-year-old veteran who participated in the D-Day landings. I'm pleased that, if elected, Keir Starmer has promised to enshrine the Armed Forces Covenant into law to strengthen it.