I had the privilege of attending the Combined Armed Forces and Veterans Breakfast Club on Saturday and meeting Peter Farthing, the inspirational RBL Lead for the Abergavenny Branch, who is doing incredible work to support and bring together veterans for a hearty breakfast each month. I was also honoured to meet Mel Hughes, a 99-year-old veteran who participated in the D-Day landings. I'm pleased that, if elected, Keir Starmer has promised to enshrine the Armed Forces Covenant into law to strengthen it.