But these aren’t the only factors. Potholes are also worse because of the short-term fire-fighting approach that many local authorities take to dealing with them. Council engineers have said to us that if they turn up, chuck some cold tar in a pothole and pat it down with a spade, they can repair 100 potholes this way in a day. If they were to cut out the old dead tarmac in a rectangle shape, hot fill it, roll over the top and seal round the edges, they can only fill ten potholes a day. But so many of the 100 cold-filled potholes require repairing again just a few weeks later. So, it’s a vicious circle. Residents are paying out hundreds of thousands of pounds every year for ineffective pothole repairs.