MP is ‘proud to stand with Ukraine’ after ban by Russia

Monmouth MP David Davies has been banned from entering Russia by Vladimir Putin’s government.

He is one of nearly 300 MPs and former members of the House of Commons accused of “whipping up Russophobic hysteria” to be barred from Russian Federation soil.

PM Boris Johnson told the House of Commons last Wednesday the banned politicians should wear the sanctions as a “badge of honour”.

Forest of Dean Tory MP Mark Harper and Blaenau Gwent Labour MP Nick Smith have also been barred.

The Russian foreign ministry said it was taking action against the 287 politicians from both sides of the House in response to sanctions against Russian politicians, although its list contains 10 former MPs, with those targeted presumably culled from an out-of-date pre-2019 election list.

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov’s department announced the move in response to the UK sanctioning 386 members of the Duma, the lower house of the Russian parliament, last month.

Monmouth Conservative MP and Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Wales Mr Davies, who has a Hungarian wife, said: “I am proud to be a part of the UK Government which has led the world in providing weapons and training to the Ukrainian Government, organising sanctions against Russia, sending our armed forces to NATO bases in the region and supporting refugees.

“The UK Government will continue to stand with Ukraine,”

And he posted on Saturday: “We stand alongside our partners in promoting peace and security across Europe and deterring Russian aggression.

“That’s why 8,000 British troops will deploy in planned exercises across Europe this summer with our NATO allies.”

Forest of Dean MP Mark Harper, who was chief whip under David Cameron, tweeted: “Proud to be on this list with many of my colleagues in the House of Commons.

“Russia really hates being called out for their illegal invasion of Ukraine and disgraceful war crimes.

“The United Kingdom stands with Ukraine.”

And Mr Smith added: ““I’m not surprised to have been included in this list as, since the outset of this heinous and barbarous invasion, I’ve been vocal in calling for the toughest possible sanctions to be taken against Putin, his cronies, the Russian regime and those with ties to it – cutting them off from the Western economy.

“I remain steadfast in my support for the Ukrainian people.”

Speaking during Prime Minister’s Questions, Mr Johnson said: “It’s I think no disrespect to those who haven’t been sanctioned, when I say that all those 287 should regard it as a badge of honour.

“And what we will do is keep up our robust and principled support for the Ukrainian people and their right to protect their lives, their families, and to defend themselves.

“That’s what this country is doing, and that has the overwhelming support, I think, of the whole House.”

A translation of the Russian foreign ministry statement said the sanctions were being applied “on the basis of reciprocity”.

It added: “These persons, who are no longer allowed to enter the Russian Federation, took the most active part in the establishment of anti-Russian sanctions instruments in London, and contribute to the groundless whipping up of Russophobic hysteria in the UK.