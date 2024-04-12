Last weekend, the Leader of Welsh Labour and newly appointed First Minister of Wales, Vaughan Gething MS, was out listening to residents in Usk as he joined Monmouthshire Labour members on the campaign trail to elect Catherine Fookes as Monmouthshire's MP at the next General Election.
Catherine Fookes officially launched her General Election campaign at Monmouth Priory last month. Since then, Monmouthshire Labour members and the Welsh Labour candidate have been door-knocking and speaking to people all across the county.
Jessica Morden, MP for Newport East, and Cllr Jane Mudd, who is Welsh Labour’s Gwent Police and Crime Commissioner candidate, also lent their support for Ms Fookes on Saturday, ahead of the Police and Crime Commissioner election on May 2nd.
On his visit to Usk, Vaughan Gething said, "It’s great to be out on the doorstep with Catherine, listening to residents here in Usk about what they want from a UK government and from their local MP. Time and again, I’m hearing that the Conservative-made cost of living crisis is hitting people hard – through their mortgage rates, energy bills, at the petrol station and at the supermarket.
"People are fed up and want a change, and only Labour can deliver that change."
The new Welsh Labour Leader also emphasised the importance of a Labour government across the UK: "Two Labour governments working together is what is needed to provide the partnership that will unlock Wales’ and Britain’s future, and that is why we will be out, knocking doors, fighting for every vote come the General Election."
Welsh Labour's Parliamentary candidate for Monmouthshire, Catherine Fookes, said, "It was great to have support from Vaughan Gething, Jane Mudd, and Jessica Morden at the weekend. I'm so pleased the First Minister has visited Monmouthshire twice already over the last month.
"I am also delighted that our excellent Police and Crime Commissioner candidate for Gwent, Jane Mudd, was with us to talk to residents about their concerns with crime. She would make a fantastic Police and Crime Commissioner.
"If Labour is privileged enough to form the next government, we will see a big increase of PCSOs and police officers on our streets."