Member of the Senedd for Monmouth, Peter Fox, has welcomed the news that devolving probation to the Welsh Government is “not a priority” for UK Government.
The Labour-led Welsh Government has been calling for further devolution on a number of areas, including probation, with the UK Labour Government promising to consider the calls.
However, the Prisons Minister, Lord Timpson, recently told a committee that it was not “a priority”, and said there needed to be stability before further changes were considered.
Mr Fox and the Welsh Conservatives have welcomed the decision, highlighting that Labour, Plaid and Reform have all flirted with devolving justice to Wales.
The Welsh Conservatives have been clear on their position on this, and are against devolving further powers to the Welsh Government.
Monmouth MS Peter Fox, has said: “This is a decision that I wholeheartedly support, and I am firm that no further powers should be devolved to the Welsh Government.
“This is one of the first decisions by the UK Government I have agreed with since they have taken office. Perhaps they are finally starting to listen to advice from the Conservatives?
“Welsh Labour are continuing to make a mess of the powers and areas they have responsibility for in Wales, with ever worsening health statistics on two year waiting times, and highways full of potholes.
“Those are just two areas they are failing in, but I know of numerous parents, Welsh Businesses and farmers who could add more.
“I firmly believe devolution can work, but we must have the right party leading the Welsh Government, and the only answer to that is the Conservatives.
“The Welsh Conservatives, led by Darren Millar have a plan to Fix Wales, and we would deliver if elected in 2026.”
