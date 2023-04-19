Politicans have urgently called on the Labour-run Monmouthshire County Council to heed a consultation’s recommendations for tackling speeding on busy roads.
After becoming fed up with persistent speeding, a resident in the Llangybi Fawr ward launched a petition, before later handing it over to Councillor Peter Clarke. Sadly, he died before the petition was fully acted on.
Cllr Fay Bromfield, who succeeded the late Cllr Clarke, has now navigated the petition through to its consultation, which calls for the speed limit to be reduced on the R113 Usk to Wentwood Road from 60mph to 50mph; the R110 Llantrisant road speed from 60mph to 40mph, with a buffer of 30mph each side of the village; and Llanllowell speed limit from 60mph to 30mph.
Cllr Bromfield is urging the Labour-run Monmouthshire County Council to follow the consultation’s recommendations, saying:
“I would firstly like to thank the late Peter Clarke who worked tirelessly in tackling speeding – and it’s a great honour to be highlighting an issue he was so passionate about.
“Speeding has been a major issue in my ward for many years and, quite frankly, residents have had a gut full of it. I fear it’s only a matter of time until someone is seriously hurt on one of these roads.
“The consultation is crystal-clear in its recommendations, and I urge the council to implement it, rather than play petty politics.”
And Peter Fox, the Member of the Senedd for Monmouth, added:
“Recently I met with concerned residents, who told me of their anxiety over persistent speeding.
“I commend all those who were involved in launching the petition - but it’s now over to the Labour-run Monmouthshire County Council to enact its crucial recommendations.
“Tackling speeding is a non-partisan issue that, regardless of one’s political persuasion, all councillors can get behind. Therefore, I sincerely hope that the cabinet will embrace the consultation’s recommendations.”