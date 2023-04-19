Cllr Fay Bromfield, who succeeded the late Cllr Clarke, has now navigated the petition through to its consultation, which calls for the speed limit to be reduced on the R113 Usk to Wentwood Road from 60mph to 50mph; the R110 Llantrisant road speed from 60mph to 40mph, with a buffer of 30mph each side of the village; and Llanllowell speed limit from 60mph to 30mph.