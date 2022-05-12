Politicians hail defence firm’s world-leading innovation

Members of Senedd Peter Fox and Natasha Asghar with BAE staff ( Pic from Senedd )

TWO leading Welsh Conservative politicians have hailed BAE’s Monmouthshire base a “site of excellence and innovation”.

Peter Fox, the Member of the Senedd for Monmouth, and Natasha Asghar, Member of the Senedd for South Wales East, jointly visited the Glascoed site recently, where they learnt more of the site’s speciality in manufacturing and designing munitions.

The politicians were taken on a tour of the 1,000-acre site , which currently employs 533 employees.

Mr Fox said:

“BAE Systems is a leading British company, and it plays an instrumental role in supporting our defence capabilities.

“It was a tremendous privilege to accompany Natasha Asghar to learn more of the world-renown work that is taking place here at the Monmouthshire site. It is not only a huge employer, but a site of excellence and innovation.

“Quite simply, it is a jewel in Monmouthshire’s crown.”

And Ms Asghar added:

“I am very grateful to everyone at BAE Systems for arranging such a fantastic tour of their Glascoed operation.

I was particularly interested in the work they are doing with local education institutions in the region to provide apprenticeships and to help develop the skills the Welsh economy desperately needs.