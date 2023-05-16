The event was a chance to look at the journey started by a small local group of passionate and determined women who formed Abergavenny Women’s Aid in 1978.
Now an organisation of more than 100 people is committed to continuing their legacy across Gwent, supporting anyone who has experienced domestic abuse or sexual violence.
Monmouth MP David Davies joined local councillors, funders and partners at the Multi-Agency Centre in Abergavenny for an open afternoon on Thursday, May 11 hosted by Cyfannol Women’s Aid.
“I was delighted to support this fantastic charity and hear about the wonderful work being done in Monmouthshire and the wider Gwent area to help women and their families feel safe, recover from their experiences and rebuild their lives,” said Mr Davies.
“We talked about survivors of violence against women, domestic abuse and sexual violence – and how they are definitely not victims.
“Knowing where to turn for help is an important first step towards safety. We can all play a vital part by spreading the word and signposting to local services within our communities, so more people will hopefully feel reassured to access the right support for them.”
The afternoon also marked the official launch of Cyfannol Women’s Aid’s new website – www.cyfannol.org.uk – and featured a special screening of a new animation entitled The First Step, inspired by women’s experiences of reaching out for support.
Created by Cyfannol, the website and animation aim to break down barriers and reassure anyone who has experienced any form of domestic abuse or sexual violence that they are not alone and support is available. The website features a directory of support services, a bank of self-help resources, survivor stories and a new online call-back form.