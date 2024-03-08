This morning in Abergavenny, the temperature is a cool 4°C.
There's no chance of rain and the sky is cloudy.
Moving into the afternoon, the temperature will rise slightly to 7°C.
Again, no chance of rain, but the sky will have a mix of sun and clouds.
Tomorrow morning, the temperature will be slightly warmer at 5°C.
There will be scattered showers throughout the morning.
As we move into the afternoon, the temperature will increase to 8°C.
The scattered showers will continue into the afternoon.
Looking ahead, the general trend for the rest of the week shows temperatures ranging between 5°C and 6°C.
We can expect some scattered showers throughout the week.
The sky will be a mix of sun and clouds.
This article was automatically generated