A NEW attempt is being made to build houses on a Black Mountains field, after a previous bid was rejected for its proposed houses being too big.
Claire Price has submitted a planning application (number 240468) for an acre-and-a-half field by Greyhound Close, Longtown, 10 miles north of Abergavenny.
This proposes nine homes, consisting of a terrace of three two-bedroom homes, four three-bedroom houses (two semi-detached), and two four-bedroom homes, plus 15 parking spaces.
Her previous bid to build six houses was rejected by county councillors in 2022, a decision later upheld by a government planning inspector.
Longtown parish council said then that although the field was allocated for new homes, this was to be “affordable housing, not larger, more expensive housing”.
Now a letter to planners from Ms Price’s agent says her new scheme “addresses the one and only reason for refusal” of the previous bid, namely the “housing mix”, with a greater proportion of smaller units.