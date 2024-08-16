Police are currently managing a road traffic collision on the A40 near the Hardwick Roundabout, just outside Abergavenny.
Gwent Police received a report of a lorry having shed its load near Hardwick roundabout, Abergavenny, at around midday on Friday 16 August.
Officers attended to assist with traffic management.
Police confirmed that there are no reports of any injuries.
Officials took to social media to urge drivers to steer clear of the area and seek alternative routes for their travels, in order to avoid significant traffic congestion.